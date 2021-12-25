PM Announces Booster Dose for Health Workers: Here's What Experts Said Earlier

As the number of COVID cases rise sharply across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India on Saturday, 25 December, to speak about the situation in the country and made a few big announcements, among which was a "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers starting 10 January.

He also said that those above the age of 60 with other health problems can get an extra dose on their doctor's advice.

Here's what experts had said before the announcement was made.