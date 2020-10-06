SC to Hear Plea Seeking CBI or SIT Probe in the Hathras Case Today

In the meantime, UP Police has reportedly filed at least 19 FIRs across the state. The Quint The Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI) India In the meantime, UP Police has reportedly filed at least 19 FIRs across the state.

A Chief Justice of India-led bench of the Supreme Court will be hearing a plea on Tuesday, 6 October, filed in the top court, seeking a court monitored probe in the Hathrase case, reported India Today. The Quint, accessed a copy of the petition filed in the court. Filed under section 32 of the Constitution of India, the writ petition says:

“(This petition is) praying this Hon’ble Court passed appropriate order for fair Investigation. If possible then case may be hand-over [sic.] to the Central Bureau of Investigation or and SIT be formed to investigate the matter under the Sitting or Retired Hon’ble Supreme Court or High Court Judge.”

Further, the petitioner requested that the matter may be transfered from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. This development comes two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras case. The petitioner number 1, in the present case, is a Social Activist. In the Petition, she drew attention to the fact that as a female, she is aggrieved by the injustice done to females, especially when no action is taken by the concerned authorities. She also lamented, in her PIL, how the victims body was hurriedly cremated in the wee hours of the morning by police personnel.

Yogi Govt’s 19 FIRs

In the meantime, according to India Today, the Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition. An FIR filed at the Chandpa police station of Hathras, on Sunday, against “unknown person” alleged attempts were made to create cast conflicts, promote enmity of group and invoked sedition charges, among other things. Further, the police has arrested at least six people in connection with the case.

Background

The Hathras case has sparked massive outrage on social media and people have hit the streets to protest. Several opposition leaders were roughed up while trying to enter Hathras. The UP CM has ordered a CBI probe into the matter on Saturday. The SIT had earlier filed its report after a two-day investigation in the village. Five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police of Hathras district, were suspended based on the report. The SIT has also recommended a polygraph and narco test of all parties involved – accused, victim’s kin and the suspended policemen.