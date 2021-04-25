Planning to Visit Himachal? Here are the New COVID-19 Guidelines

Keeping in view the sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Sunday, 25 April, imposed a night curfew in four districts – Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour – from 10 pm to 5 am from midnight of 27 April till 10 May.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The state has also put in place several guidelines for citizens in terms of RT-PCR tests and home quarantine.
Are RT-PCR tests mandatory for people coming to the state?
Yes, RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours are mandatory for all visitors visiting the state.
What if I cannot get an RT-PCR test done before coming to the state?
In case the visitors have not undergone the RT-PCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine or isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days.
Will I be able to leave quarantine before 14 days?
Yes, there would be the option of getting oneself tested after seven days of arrival to the state, and in case the test comes negative, you would not require to remain quarantined.
It was also decided that local bodies, both in urban and rural areas, will be closely involved in effective enforcement of all the health protocols and guidelines in their respective areas. They will be empowered to initiate legal action against the violators so as to check the spread of the pandemic.
Also, a decision was taken to constitute the Special Task Force at the local level for effective enforcement of SOPs during all the religious, social, political and cultural gatherings. It would be empowered to initiate strict action against the people violating the COVID-19 guidelines.
