Photos: PM Modi Commissions India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 September, commissioned the country's first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant. Here is a glimpse of the warship and its commissioning ceremony, which took place at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala's Kochi on Friday.
Sand art on INS Vikrant at Odisha's Puri beach by sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and NSA Ajit Doval are also seen.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an audience at the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Glimpses of the commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, 2 September. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, and others are also seen.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, 2 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour as he arrives for the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, NSA Ajit Doval, and others are also seen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Naval officers pose for photographs on the flight deck during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September. Indian Navy switched to a new ensign, as seen in the background, during the launch of the carrier.
Kochi: INS Vikrant design team poses for a group photo in front of the MIG-29K fighter jet on the flight deck, during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: A MiG-29K aircraft parked at the flight deck of the newly commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, on Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: Navy personnel during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, 2 September.
Kochi: A naval engineer works at the Control Room of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi.
Kochi: Mig-29K parked at the hanger of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi.
Kochi: A navy doctor inside the MRI scan room of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Friday, 26 August. The warship housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier.
Kochi: Naval officers on the flight deck during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, 2 September. Indian Navy switched to a new ensign, as seen in the background, during the launch of the carrier.
Kochi: A navy doctor inside the operating theater of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Friday, 26 August. The warship housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier.
