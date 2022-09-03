FM Nirmala Wanted PM’s Photos on Ration Shops, TRS Sticks Them on Gas Cylinders

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted that flex banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be erected at a ration shop in Telangana, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday, September 3, plastered the PM’s face on LPG cylinders along with its cost, crediting him for the rising price of LPG cylinders.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with the price of each cylinder at Rs 1,105. The TRS took the jibe at the prime minister over the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the prime minister. Sharing the video of the same, TRS social media convenor M Krishank said, “You wanted pictures of Modi ji , Here you are @nsitharaman ji …”