Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked for 13th Time in 2 Weeks, Up By Nearly Rs 10

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday, 5 April, by 80 paise a litre each, making this the 13th increase in less than two weeks.

The net price hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for the past two weeks now stands at Rs 9.20 a litre.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates stand at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise).

On Monday, 4 April, the cost of petrol and diesel was elevated by Rs 40 paise per litre for each.

The 13th increase in prices comes after a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on 22 March. The successive hikes come merely weeks after Assembly election results were announced on 10 March for five states in the country.