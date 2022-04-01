Jet Fuel Price Hiked by 2% to Record High; Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged

Jet fuel constitutes 40 percent of the running cost of an airline.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Jet fuel price was hiked by 2 percent on Thursday, 31 March, marking an unprecedented increase in prices due to global energy prices.
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl) to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in Delhi, as per a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
ATF prices witnessed the steepest ever hike of 18.3% (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on 16 March.
Jet fuel, which constitutes 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has witnessed a hike every fortnight since the start of 2022. ATF prices have been increased by nearly 50 percent, or Rs 38,902.92 per kl, since January 2022.
Fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Thursday. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 101.81 per litre and Rs 93.07 per litre respectively.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, up by 84 paise each.