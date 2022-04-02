7 Killed, 14 Injured As Truck Overturns in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur District

Seven people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after the truck they were on overturned and plunged into a valley in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district on Saturday, 2 April.
(Photo: Twitter/Mugilan__C)
Seven people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after the truck they were on overturned and plunged into a valley in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district on Saturday, 2 April, reported news agency PTI.
The incident reportedly occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle when he was negotiating a curve on the ghat road and hit an electric post. As many as 26 people were travelling on the truck to Sembarai village of the district for a festival.
Soon after the accident, emergency teams and officials rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations. The injured have been admitted to the Thirupathur government hospital.
Visuals of the incident showed water bottles and slippers strewn around the accident site. Women and children were seen lying far away from the truck that toppled.
Police told PTI that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has since directed authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the kin of the injured.
(With inputs from PTI, The News Minute.)
