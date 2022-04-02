7 Killed, 14 Injured As Truck Overturns in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur District

Soon after the accident, emergency teams and officials rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations. The injured have been admitted to the Thirupathur government hospital.

Visuals of the incident showed water bottles and slippers strewn around the accident site. Women and children were seen lying far away from the truck that toppled.

Police told PTI that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has since directed authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the kin of the injured.