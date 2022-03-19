One Killed & 30 Injured in Clash Between Tribal, Muslim Community in MP's Raisen

The district administration reached the spot yesterday night, and the area is heavily guarded.

Talking to The Quint, Santosh Dangi, Sub-Inspector Jethari police chowki, under Silbani police station said, "The issue began when a Muslim girl was commented upon by some tribal youth passing by with her brother. As a result, there was some fight between the brother and the youth who had commented on the girl."

"After that, people from both the communities started fighting, there were also some bullets fired, and houses and shops were burned down. We have lodged FIRs from both sides and arrested ten people. Further investigation is underway, " Dangi added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached Hamidia Hospital on Saturday, 19 March, to meet the injured and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's family, Rs 2 lakh each to three seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each for the rest of the injured.