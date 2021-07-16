At Least 4 Dead as 30 People Fall Into a Well in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 4 people have been reported dead so far and several others injured after 30 people fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday, 15 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Vishvas Kailash Sarang)
Rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident, which took place in Vidisha district's Ganj Basoda area.
The locals had met with the accident while attempting to save a child, who had fallen into the well earlier. The cover of the well reportedly collapsed under the weight of the villagers, NDTV reported.
"Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It'll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes," Sarang told ANI.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express his condolences for the deceased. He has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased, and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, who will also be provided free medical treatment.
The CM has also called for a high-level inquiry into the matter. "I am in continuous touch with the officials present at the site of the accident and am monitoring the rescue operations actively," he said.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 16 Jul 2021,09:44 AM IST