‘People Died Before Me’: Lucknow Photojournalist’s Horrific Tales

Disclaimer: The following content may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
“Muskuriye ki aap Lucknow mein hain...(Smile, now that you are in Lucknow...)” is an ancient quote associated with the city.
However, the saying doesn’t sound as appealing owing to the current COVID-19 situation in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.
“The city has lost a lot,” says Sumit Kumar in a conversation with The Quint, as he captures the devastating scenes around him amid the crisis.
Kumar leaves his house every morning with the hope that the situation will improve, but it hasn’t changed in a month. There are queues everywhere for beds, hospitals, and cremations. People are breathless but have to wait for hours for oxygen supply, he said.
Kumar clicked this image at the King George Medical College and Hospital:
“I met this uncle at a refilling center in Nadarganj. His name was Sushil Kumar Srivastava. His son told me that no hospital was ready to take him in without a COVID-19 report. I clicked his picture. When I called the next day to check up on him, I was told he has passed away. I was shocked, I felt so helpless,” Kumar said.
Kumar said that the pandemic has distressed people to their limits this time, as queues keep growing longer outside crematoriums.
“There have been queues to help your loved ones rest in peace. There have been times when the crematoriums have run out of wood,” Kumar told The Quint.
While authorities claim that everything is under control, the reality is far from it. Kumar said that the people must know the actual situation on the ground. He said that amid claims by the authorities, showing people the truth is his only motive.
“If everything is alright, why are there queues for oxygen, why are relatives of patients struggling outside hospitals?” asked Kumar.
He said that he has his own dilemmas while stepping out for taking pictures, fearing his own family’s safety.
The pictures clicked by Sumit Kumar and scores of photojournalists like him will bear testimony to the sufferings of the people whenever accountability and responsibility will be demanded of the authorities and the governments. It will bear testimony to the damage suffered by the city of Lucknow.
