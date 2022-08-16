Elderly Couple Dies in Mumbai's Mulund After Ceiling of Old House Collapses

Two people in suburban Mulund lost their lives after a part of the ceiling of their first floor house collapsed on Monday, 15 August.

The incident occurred on the ground plus two-storey Moti Chhaya building situated at Nanepada in Mulund (East), at around 7:46 pm, as per fire service officials.

The deceased have been identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla , 93, and Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla, 87. They were rushed to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital in Mulund but were declared brought dead.