Patna ADM, who thrashed teaching job aspirant, removed from post

A candidate lies on the road after he was hit by Additional District Magistrate (Law & Order) KK Singh with a baton during a protest in Patna, on 22 August 2022.
(File Photo: PTI)
The Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM), who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant, has been removed from his post with immediate effect on Wednesday, 14 September.
ADM KK Singh had allegedly thrashed a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on 22 August.
Singh has now been removed from the post of ADM (Law and Order) of Patna.
In a video that had gone viral, Singh could be seen bashing a young protester with a stick, while the latter was seen holding the tricolour.
On 22 August, hundreds of aspiring teachers had taken out a protest march against persistent delays in their recruitment. The Patna police had allegedly lathi-charged the demonstrators.
Following the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had ordered a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.
The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates have been protesting against a delay in their recruitment for the past three years and were promised that an official announcement regarding the same would be made in January this year.
However, when that did not happen, the eligible candidates took to the streets in May and then again in August.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated Tejashwi Yadav's to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth in the state.