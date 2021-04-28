Patient Waiting for ICU Bed in Delhi Dies; Kin Attack Docs, Staff

Doctors and staffers at Delhi’s Apollo hospital were attacked on Tuesday, 27 April, by the attendants of a woman in her 60s, who died in the COVID-19 emergency ward due to unavailability of ICU beds.

The clash, which left some people injured and hospital property damaged, occurred between 8 am and 10 am. The police arrived an hour later.

"We got a call around 9 am and reached and learned that an old woman had died in the morning. This sparked arguments between her relatives and the hospital staffers, which was followed by a scuffle. No one was injured and no complaint was received from the relatives or the hospital," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, videos of the incident, which show the floor of the Emergency Medicine block splattered with blood, surfaced on social media soon after.