Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee Sacked From Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee Sacked From Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

The former minster is under the ED scanner over his involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.
The Quint
India
Updated:

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was found fit by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneshwar on Monday, 25 July, and does not need hospitalisation, officials said.

|

(Photo: Image Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was found fit by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneshwar on Monday, 25 July, and does not need hospitalisation, officials said.</p></div>

Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was relieved of his duties as the Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect with immediate effect, the Government of West Bengal said on Thursday, 28 July.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Jul 2022,04:03 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT