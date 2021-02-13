Parliamentary Panel on Defence Plans to Visit Galwan, Pangong

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has proposed to the government to allow the 30-member committee to visit the Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake in the eastern Ladakh region after 15 May, news agency ANI reported.

The committee chairperson and senior BJP leader Jual Oram stated the decision was taken in the panel’s last meeting, held ten days ago and depends on the government’s assessment of its own situation in Ladakh.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who’s also part of the committee, did not attend the meeting according to sources quoted by the agency.