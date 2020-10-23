Facebook, Twitter, Google Called to Discuss Data Protection Bill

Representatives of Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, PayTM and Google have been summoned to appear before a joint parliamentary committee regarding data protection and privacy issues. Senior officials of Facebook were asked to make a presentation before the panel chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday, 23 October, while Twitter and Amazon Web officials have to appear on 28 October, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice. Another sitting of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be held on 29 October in the Parliament House, over the oral evidence by the representatives of PayTM and Google, on the Bill, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice.

After the draft bill, introduced in Parliament last year, said that it empowers the government to ask companies – Facebook, Google and others – for anonymous personal and non-personal data, Opposition party Congress had raised concerns about privacy and the misuse of the data. Even legal experts had raised concerns about giving the government unaccounted access to personal data. Following this, the matter was referred to the joint parliamentary committee headed by Meenakshi Lekhi. "Whosoever is required, an individual or an entity will be asked to depose before the panel on the issue of protection of data and its privacy and their respective social media platforms will be thoroughly examined by the panel," news agency PTI quoted Meenakshi Lekhi as saying.