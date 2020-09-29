Is WhatsApp Encryption Inadequate Without Data Protection Laws?

How is the NCB accessing chats if there is end-to-end encryption in place?

With the Narcotics Control Bureau going on a spree acquiring phones and extracting WhatsApp data over its probe into the alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case, WhatsApp users are concerned about the security and privacy of their chats.

In recent developments, as the investigation switched gear from a drug angle in the SSR case to cracking down on an alleged Bollywood "drug nexus", the NCB seized phones of actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, after hours questioning.

And reports say that the investigative agency is also planning to extract data from their phones including WhatsApp chats to verify their statements just like they did for Rhea Chakraborty.

But with all these developments revolving around WhatsApp and chats being leaked to the media as well, the questions is how safe are our WhatsApp chats? How is the NCB accessing chats if there is end-to-end encryption in place? Are there reasons to worry about our privacy? Tune in to The Big Story!