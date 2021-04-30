Param Bir Singh Moves Bombay HC Against Maha Govt Enquiries

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh filed a fresh writ petition on Tuesday, 27 April, and approached the Bombay High Court challenging two preliminary enquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government.

The court sought a response from the state and pushed the hearing to 4 May.

As per the the petition, the orders dated 1 and 20 April issued by the state Home Ministry target him, stating that they deter a public officer from making “disclosures of corruption and other illegal activities of the high functionaries of the state machinery”, LiveLaw reported.

The petition reads, "The Law Commission, in its 179th report, proposed that there should be safeguards against victimisation of whistle-blowers by initiating proceedings against them on the ground of making disclosures. It is submitted that the petitioner herein is seeking the same protection against victimisation by Respondent No. 1 (state Home Department), since the enquiries have been initiated against the petitioner with clear malafide.” LiveLaw quoted.