Paddy Procurement to Start Tomorrow: Haryana CM Amid Farmers' Protests

Going back over the Centre's decision to postpone procurement of paddy and millet, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced on Saturday, 2 October, that the "procurement will start tomorrow", news agency ANI reported.
He explained that the central government had postponed start of procurement of paddy and millet to 11 October from 1 October due to delay in monsoon.
However, he added that there are demands for an early start. Khattar announced the decision after meeting MoS Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey.
Choubey later added, "The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab", ANI reported.
Over a thousand farmers gathered outside Chief Minister ML Khattar's residence on Saturday, protesting against the Centre’s three controversial farm laws and the Centre’s decision to delay paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till 11 October. This came a day after the farmers’ protest outside a college in Haryana’s Jhajjar.
The farmers announced their intention to organise an overnight vigil outside the CM's residence. However, clashes broke out with the police, and the farmers were met with water cannons. A large number of Haryana police personnel were also deployed, along with tear gas vehicles, NDTV reported.
Farmers have also been protesting in grain markets in parts of Haryana and have blocked highways several times as a part of their protest.
(With inputs ANI and NDTV)
