Over 30,000 Illegal Foreigners Deported Till 31 August Based on Assam Accord

According to the Assam Accord signed on 15 August 1985, anyone entering the state on or after 25 March 1971 will be deemed a foreigner and will be deported from the state.

The same cut-off was used in updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord guarantees "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."

The implementation of NRC in the northeastern state, however, immediately led to calls for its implementation in other Indian states as well.

The demands, which were supported by several BJP leaders, led to protests across the country which turned violent, especially There were fears that the NRC would be used in collusion with the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, passed in the same year, which sought make to illegal immigrants who were Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and entered India on or before 31 December 2014, legal citizens. The Act, however, left out Muslims.