Distressed: Academics Write Slamming Ashoka Univ for Mehta’s Exit

Academics and scholars from across the world have written a scathing open letter to the trustees of Ashoka University expressing their “distress” at the resignation of political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta “under political pressure.”

The letter, signed by nearly 180 academics, expresses support to Mehta and slams the trustees of the private university, who, it says, “all but forced his resignation” instead of “defending him as their institutional duty.”

The letter, titled ‘A Dangerous Attack on Academic Freedom, states, “a prominent critic of the current Indian government and defender of academic freedom, he had become a target for his writings.”

Signatories to the letter include professors from Universities of Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale, Brown, Princeton, McGill, Columbia, California, and Chicago.

Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor from Ashoka University on 16 March. Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian resigned from the university as a professor two days later.