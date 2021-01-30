1 Year of COVID in India: Heroes Recount The Year That Was

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
It’s been 1 year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in India.
“The year started with mayhem,” recalls Dr Kamna Kakkar, one of the healthcare heroes who worked for our safety through the pandemic.
30 January 2020 was when India saw its first COVID patient in Kerala. The pandemic had officially arrived on our shores.
Resident doctors jumped into action, donned their PPE kits and braved the overwhelming surge in cases amidst the failing hospital systems.”
From the initial shock, the scramble for PPE and other equipment, staff strikes to burial troubles, this year has been one of trauma and resilience for our healthcare heroes.
Watch them tell you about the year that was, here.
