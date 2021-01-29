COVID Vaccination For Frontline Workers By 1st Week of Feb: Centre

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to initiate requisite planning and review for initiating vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare workers from the first week of February, 2021. Your unstinted support is prerequisite to achieve the desired acceleration and impact of COVID-19 vaccine drive," the letter stated, reported PTI.

In India, so far, since the vaccination drive first began on 16 January, there have been 29,28,053 people who have been inoculated against coronavirus.