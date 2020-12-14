A Year On, Govt Still Hasn’t Shown How CAA Protesters Are ‘Misled’

Opposition to the CAA didn’t just magically begin on 12 December 2019, when the President approved it. There had been vociferous opposition to the original idea when the government floated it in 2015-16, then again in the North East when they floated it again towards the end of Modi 1.0, and in the weeks leading up to its enactment.

One would have thought, therefore, that the logical thing to do would be to get out a solid set of explanations and justifications and clarifications to allay those fears and criticisms before passing the law. So of course, the government chose not to, and instead just resolutely pressed on.

The massive protests were inevitable as none of the concerns raised by, well, anyone, had been addressed by the government till that time. And thus began the steady stream of attempts to show that the protesters were misled, and that all the concerns about the CAA were just ‘myths’.