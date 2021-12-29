One Arrested in UP's Amethi After Video of Dalit Girl Being Beaten Up Goes Viral

Amethi Police registered a case and arrested a man identified as Naman Soni after a horrifying video of a man brutalising a minor Dalit girl went viral on social media on Tuesday, 28 December.
Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor, in a statement, said that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, and another accused will be arrested soon.
In the video, two men can be seen pinning the teenage-looking girl to the floor, while a third man is captured brutally thrashing the soles of her feet with a stick. Three women surrounding the minor are hounding her with questions.
Further on in the video, the man wielding the stick drags the minor on the floor, grabs her by the hair and violently shakes her.
As per an NDTV report, the girl was being 'punished' for theft.
The horrific incident has invited censure from the Congress, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warning the Yogi Adityanath administration to take action under 24 hours.
Tagging the CM, Vadra wrote on Twitter, "On an average, 34 incidents casteist incidents, and 135 incidents of crime against women take place under your rule everyday and yet, your law and order is sleeping."
She added that "if the administration fails to act against the crime in 24 hours, the Congress will 'wake up the UP administration with vigorous agitation."
The warning comes ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
