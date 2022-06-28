ONGC Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Rig in Arabian Sea With 9 On-Board

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ONGC)
A helicopter of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) carrying nine persons made an emergency landing on Tuesday, 28 June, near rig in the Arabian Sea.
Among the nine persons on board, there were two pilots and seven passengers. Six of the nine persons have been rescued so far, as per the ONGC.
The helicopter had six ONGC personnel on-board among the passengers, and one contractor working for the corporation. The chopper was forced to land using floaters attached to it near the company's Sagar Kiran rig at Mumbai High, PTI reported.
The helicopter was attempting to land at a rig located around 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast. However, it fell into the sea around 1.5 km away from the landing area, an official said.
The ONGC has many rigs in the Arabian Sea which are used to produce oil and natural gas from reservoirs under the seabed.
The company also deployed vessels from nearby rigs to rescue the persons on-board the chopper.
The reason behind the incident, however, was not immediately clear.
(With inputs from PTI.)
