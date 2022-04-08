Odisha HRC Seeks Report After Cops Allegedly Thrash, Chain Local Journo

Loknath Dalei, a journalist in Odisha’s Balasore district, was allegedly thrashed by the police and chained to a hospital bed by his leg on Thursday, 7 April, after he was arrested for reporting on corruption in the police force of the Nilgiri PS area of the district, reported ANI.

Odisha’s Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal has ordered an inquiry into this matter. Dalei claimed that he was called to the police station where his mobile was confiscated and was thrashed by inspector-in-charge Draupadi Das.