Ayodhya: Seven Held for Dumping Objectionable Items Outside Mosques, Shrine

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police arrested seven people on Thursday, 28 April, for throwing objectionable items, such as pages of holy books and inflammatory posters, outside three mosques and a shrine in Ayodhya in an attempt to stir a riot in the area.

The police were able to nab the suspects through evidence captured by CCTV cameras.

"While seven persons have been arrested, four others are absconding. We will arrest them soon. During questioning of those arrested, it came to light that they wanted to ruin the amicable atmosphere and peaceful tradition of this city," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Ayodhya) Shailesh Kumar Pandey.