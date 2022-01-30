BJP Workers Torch Party Flags, Resign After Manipur Poll Candidates Named

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries and their supporters in Manipur torched party flags and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after the party on Sunday, 30 January, released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The disappointed ticket aspirants raised slogans in protest, and forced the closure of a few party offices on Sunday evening, news agency IANS reported. While the security around the BJP headquarters in Imphal has been heightened, party offices in Imphal, Kakching, Sagolband and some other Assembly constituencies were ransacked.