BJP Workers Torch Party Flags, Resign After Manipur Poll Candidates Named

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries and their supporters in Manipur torched party flags and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after the party on Sunday, 30 January, released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The disappointed ticket aspirants raised slogans in protest, and forced the closure of a few party offices on Sunday evening, news agency IANS reported. While the security around the BJP headquarters in Imphal has been heightened, party offices in Imphal, Kakching, Sagolband and some other Assembly constituencies were ransacked.
Further, the announcement of the list of candidates was reportedly followed by a spate of resignations from the BJP's Manipur unit. Party functionaries Lourembam Sanjoy Singh and Thangjam Arunkumar, who had been expecting a nomination for the polls, were among those who resigned, as per IANS.
Meanwhile, National Vice President of National People's Party (NPP) and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh said that his party would try to nominate those leaders rejected by the BJP in the upcoming polls, IANS reported.
The BJP will be contesting on all 60 seats for the Manipur Assembly polls. On Sunday, 30 January, Union minister and state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav along with state in-charge Dr Sambit Patra released the party's candidate list.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from Heingang Assembly constituency.
The BJP has given tickets to three women candidates — Nemcha Kipgen from Kangpokpi, SS Olish from Chandel and Soraisam Kebi Devi from Naoriyapakhanglakpa.
Three former IAS officers will also be contesting on BJP ticket — Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) from Nungba, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok.
The Manipur Assembly polls will be held in two phases. In first phase polling will be held on 27 February in 38 assembly seats and in second phase polling will be held on 3 March in 22 Assembly constituencies.
In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats but it formed the government with the help of smaller parties and independent MLAs.
The Congress had then emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but failed to form the government.
(With inputs from IANS)