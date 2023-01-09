NRI Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings.
(Photo: blog.mygov.in)
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or NRI Day 2023: India observes Pravasi Bharatiya Divas annually on 9 January to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India.
The day appreciates and honours the great contribution of Non-Resident Indian community in the development of the country.
The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”. Every year, Indian government observes PBD Day by holding a PBD convention, which provides a platform for overseas Indians to engage and interact with each other.
On Monday, prime minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD Convention 2023 and President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023.
Let us find out the list of quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to honour our NIR community.
Non-resident Indians (NRI) are natural and bright rays of spiritually enlightened India to illuminate rest of the world” [Shubhangi Gopal Kamble].
Be patriotic everyday not just a day. [Shubhangi Gopal Kamble].
A very happy "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or "NRI Day" to all the wonderful Indians who live in other parts of the world but still love India.
Best wishes on this wonderful day to all non-resident Indians. May your outstanding accomplishments bring honour and pride to India. Wish you a happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
On the eve of NRI Day 2023, greetings to all deserving Indians who live abroad. This nation is proud of all the accomplishments that you have made in other parts of the world for the advancement of the nation. Happy NRI Day.
What is harder to do is breaking the ties to the people, the places, and the version of me that will linger.[Ranjani Rao].
We send heartfelt congratulations to all the Non-Resident Indians who have always made our country proud and gave us a global recognition. We wish you a happy and prosperous NRI Day 2023.
Indian community is admired all around the world. It is not due to the money but the values the Indian community is living with. [Narendra Modi].
I welcome all NRIs and say that there are several opportunities waiting for them in India. Times have changed very quickly. [Narendra Modi].
On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we honour the contributions made by Indian nationals who live and work oversees. Happy NRI Day 2023.
NRI Day is a special day since it brings everyone in the nation together and keeps them connected to their motherland. Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023.
