NRI Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or NRI Day 2023: India observes Pravasi Bharatiya Divas annually on 9 January to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India.

The day appreciates and honours the great contribution of Non-Resident Indian community in the development of the country.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”. Every year, Indian government observes PBD Day by holding a PBD convention, which provides a platform for overseas Indians to engage and interact with each other.

On Monday, prime minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD Convention 2023 and President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023.

