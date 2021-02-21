‘Nothing Unscientific’: RKA Chairman as Cow Exam Approaches

As over 5 lakh people get ready to take an online exam on the "holy cow" on Thursday, 25 February, the University Grants Commission has written to Vice Chancellors of 900 Indian universities to encourage students to participate.

It will be conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and was set up in 2019.

Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said, “Indian cows have something special in their humps that turn sunshine into gold, which gives their milk its yellow colour,” NDTV reported.

The study material for the one-hour online examination says that cow dung is used as a protection against radiations in nuclear centres in India and Russia and had protected Bhopal residents from the gas leak too. It further states that Indian cows have a special power to absorb the sun's energy with the help of the solar pulse situated in their humps, which makes Indian cow milk, cow dung, and cow urine nourishing.