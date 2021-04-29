Foreign Media Show Grim COVID Visuals Globally, Not Just India

Photos of endless queues of patients outside hospitals and long lines of funeral pyres burning at crematoriums have come to encapsulate the gruesome state that India is in, as it suffers a disastrous second wave of the pandemic.

Amid reports that several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have been underreporting deaths, Indian and international media reportage from crematoriums and burial grounds have given a glimpse of the bitter truth on ground.

The current devastating state of public healthcare in the country hasn’t gone unnoticed by the global media either. India’s rising numbers and the government’s mishandling of the second wave has invited many a front-page article across the world.