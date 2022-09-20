Noida Wall Collapse: 18-Year-Old Army Aspirant Among Four Dead

Amit dreamt of donning Army fatigues and was preparing for the next recruitment process, while pursuing his college education and also working as a labourer.

On Tuesday, 20 September, those dreams came crashing down. The 18-year-old was the youngest of four labourers killed when the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed on them at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 in Noida.

Twelve labourers were buried under the rubble while repairing a drain adjacent to the wall, police said.