Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail in One Case, Remains in Custody for Others 

Nodeep Kaur’s lawyer Jatinder Kala told The Quint that she has been granted bail in one of the cases against her, on Thursday, 11 February.
However, she remains in custody in Karnal Jail, in connection with the two cases filed against her for incidents on 12 January in Kundli, Haryana.
There are three cases currently against Kaur, regarding protests for workers' rights she has been part of in the Kundli Industrial Area.
The first is related to an incident in December 2020, when she and other protesters from the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan 'gheraoed' an industrial unit, and demanded wages for workers. This is the case in which she has been granted bail.
Kaur had also briefly joined farmers’ protests in the region, where she had sought to raise awareness about the plight of workers at farms and in industrial areas like Kundli.
On 12 January, she was arrested after being part of a protest for workers' pay, outside the home of a factory owner. Police officers who arrived on the scene were reportedly injured by the crowd, some videos of which have been shared by the police.
Kaur has been booked under charges of extortion and attempt to murder in connection with the events on 12 January.
She has alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest. The police have denied these claims, which are yet to be considered by a magistrate.
The next hearing for bail in one of the other cases against Kaur is slated for Saturday, 13 February.
Published: 11 Feb 2021,08:29 PM IST