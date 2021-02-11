Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail in One Case, Remains in Custody for Others 

Kaur had also briefly joined farmers’ protests in the region, where she had sought to raise awareness about the plight of workers at farms and in industrial areas like Kundli.



On 12 January, she was arrested after being part of a protest for workers' pay, outside the home of a factory owner. Police officers who arrived on the scene were reportedly injured by the crowd, some videos of which have been shared by the police.



Kaur has been booked under charges of extortion and attempt to murder in connection with the events on 12 January.



She has alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest. The police have denied these claims, which are yet to be considered by a magistrate.



The next hearing for bail in one of the other cases against Kaur is slated for Saturday, 13 February.