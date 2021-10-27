No Reason for Takeover: Gandhi’s Grandson Files PIL Against Ashram Redevelopment

Mahatama Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi – a writer and social worker – has reportedly filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the Gujarat High Court opposing the proposal for the Gandhi Ashram redevelopment.

According to The Leaflet, the PIL states that the proposed project is "diametrically opposed to the personal wishes and bequeathal of Mahatama Gandhi".

Further, as per the PIL, the said redevelopment would diminish the shrine and freedom movement memorial to a commercial tourist attraction.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai is slated to argue the petition, which has been filed through Advocate Bhushan Oza.

The Leaflet has quoted Tushar Gandhi as pointing out that none of Gandhi's ashrams were ever under government control, and stating that it is how it should be.