No Mosque Was Burnt, Case Filed Against Fake Social Media Posts: Tripura Police

A day after a mosque was allegedly vandalised in Tripura during a rally conducted by a right wing outfit, the Tripura Police on Wednesday, 27 October, stated that no masjid was burnt in the state and refuted the visuals of the purported incident being circulated on social media.
"Fake news and rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms," Tripura Police Inspector General Law and Order Saurabh Tripathi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Terming the law and order situation in the state as "absolutely normal," the Tripura Police, in a tweet, said:
"Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Tripura Police requests every citizen of Tripura to help it in maintaining law and order and peace in Tripura," another tweet said.
A mosque was allegedly attacked during a VHP gathering on Tuesday, that had been called to protest against the the recent cases of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
"Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists took out a rally to protest against the recent violence in Bangladesh. A group of people threw stones and damaged a door of a mosque in Chamtilla area during the rally. Security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty was quoted saying by PTI.
A complaint has been registered with the police in connection with the violence.
Meanwhile, SDM Dharmanagar of North Tripura on Wednesday said that the Dharmanagar administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the district in order to ensure peace and harmony.
