'No Longer Able to Shoulder...': Yogendra Yadav Resigns From SKM Panel

"Seeing my this priority, it will not be possible for me to do justice with the responsibility of SKM coordination committee," Yadav said in his letter to SKM. He appealed to the farmers' body to relieve him of his responsibilities. He stressed that being a member of "Jai Kisan Andolan", he will always be the "soldier" of the SKM.

He said Jai Kisan Andolan President Avik Saha will be available to shoulder these responsibilities in his place.

In October last year, the SKM had suspended Yadav from the farmers' body for a month after he had met the bereaved families of the BJP workers killed during the Lakhimpur violence.

The press conference was organised after a national general body meeting of the SKM which was attended by farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah among others.

The SKM also decided to organise rallies in each state and submit memorandums of demands to governors of those state on November 26, a SKM statement said.

The SKM will observe a black day on 3 October in protest against Lakhimapur Kheri massacre that has happened on the same day in 2021.

"It should be observed as black day at every place in the country and effigy of the central government will be burnt," the statement said.