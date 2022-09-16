India’s Sex Workers’ Battle For Identity: No Light At The End Of the Tunnel

A crumbling flight of stairs along the narrow bylanes of Shraddhanand Marg leads up to a room the size of a toilet. This room, located in New Delhi’s GB Road is where Kunal Kumar, 22, has lived his entire life. Situated in the kilometre-long stretch between Ajmeri Gate and Lahori Gate, the Garstin Bastion Road or GB Road is home to an estimated 2,000 sex workers.

“There are entire families here that survive on a five rupees packet of glucose biscuits dipped in water. Incomes are highly uncertain and sex workers don’t have the documentation required to access subsidised ration or possess a ration card,” said Kumar, who started the Maan Foundation, a community-based organisation (CBO) to aid the community of sex workers in Shraddhanand Marg.

With a red light area’s address on their identity proofs including Aadhaar, ration card, or voter ID, sex workers across some of the country’s largest red light districts struggle to procure a government-verified identity.