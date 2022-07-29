'Can't Give Info on Aid to Dead Soldiers' Families': Indian Army on Galwan Clash

The Indian Army cannot reveal information regarding rehabilitation and ex-gratia payment provided to families of deceased soldiers in the India-China Galwan Valley Clash in 2020, the Central Information Commission (CIC) said on Friday, 29 July.

It also refused to divulge details about casualties suffered by Chinese forces, deaths of Indian army personnel and the number of soldiers missing and the plans to rescue them.

In response to a Right To Information (RTI) plea by applicant Akhand, which sought to know all of the above, the army, said it was third party information which cannot be shared.