Haryana Schools: No entry for Unvaccinated Children in 15-18 Age Group

Children in the age group of 15-18 years who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will not be allowed to enter school when they reopen, Haryana Health Minster Anil Vij said on Saturday, 15 January.

"Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from Covid," Vij said in a tweet.