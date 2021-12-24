Haryana Imposes Night Curfew, Unvaccinated People Not Allowed in Public Places

India has so far reported 358 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed on Friday, warning that the world is witnessing the fourth surge of coronavirus and there was no room for complacency.

"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.