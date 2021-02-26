No COVID Vaccination Sessions on Sat, Sun Due to Co-WIN Transition

Vaccination sessions against COVID-19 will not be scheduled on Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 February) as the Co-WIN digital platform will be transitioning from Co-WIN 1.0 to Co-WIN 2.0, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, 26 February.

The states and Union territories have already been informed about this transition, it added.

The statement comes as India gets all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against coronavirus from 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.