Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCW Chief Spar Over Bihar CM's Remarks on Women's Education

From L-R: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Nitish Kumar, Rekha Sharma.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A public spat broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on the importance of women's education to curb the country's population.
What Kumar said: During a debate in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, 7 November, Kumar had laid importance on the importance of education among women, saying that an educated woman will be able to "restrain her husband" during sexual intercourse.
"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said.
NCW demands apology: The NCW took to X to condemn the statement and called for an apology from the Bihar chief minister.
NCW chief Sharma herself took to X and demanded accountability over Kumar's statement.
Sharma also tagged women leaders of the INDIA bloc, such as Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, urging them to condemn Kumar's remarks.
Chaturvedi's rebuttal: However, Chaturvedi was quick to respond to the tweets, claiming that Sharma has failed to stand up for women's rights and maintains "selective silence" on important issues.
Sharma, however, shot back, saying: "My not so Dear Priyanka ji do you remember how you showed your inability to do anything against a leader who was once upon a time in your party when I showed you all the proofs of his deeds? How unbiased you were..remember?"
In a matter of hours, Chaturvedi shot back saying that Sharma should have taken action over the issue if she had proof.
“In the interest of transparency, I urge NCW chair @sharmarekha to bring the allegation against the person in the public domain and pursue it with relevant authorities. I could not do it then, I cannot do it now since it is only her who has the evidence. Show your responsibility to the chair and do the needful rather than being a troll,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.
Meanwhile, Kumar on Wednesday, 8 November, publicly retracted his comments amid the backlash.
