Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCW Chief Spar Over Bihar CM's Remarks on Women's Education

A public spat broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on the importance of women's education to curb the country's population.

What Kumar said: During a debate in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, 7 November, Kumar had laid importance on the importance of education among women, saying that an educated woman will be able to "restrain her husband" during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said.

NCW demands apology: The NCW took to X to condemn the statement and called for an apology from the Bihar chief minister.