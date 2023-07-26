Udupi 'Filming' Row: Twitter User Booked for Circulating Fake Video of Incident

The Malpe Police in Karnataka's Udupi said on Wednesday, 26 July, that it has registered a suo-motu case against a Twitter user for allegedly spreading misinformation about the incident of three Muslim women students 'filming' a Hindu student at a paramedical college in the district.
According to the police, an edited video, which was falsely linked to the incident, was uploaded on a YouTube channel called One India Kannada. A person named Kalu Singh Chauhan shared the video on his Twitter account.
"A voluntary complaint has been filed at Malpe police station under the act of disturbing harmony and an investigation will be carried out," the police statement said.
The Malpe Police also filed a suo-motu case against the three Muslim students and the college management for "defaming a woman."
On Tuesday, 25 July, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra had clarified that no hidden camera was used in the incident, the video that was shot by the Muslim students was immediately deleted in front of the Hindu student, and that no video linked to the incident was circulated online.
On 18 July, the three students allegedly shot the video of the other student inside the institute's washroom "for fun". They, however, deleted the video immediately and apologised to the student.
The student later told a faculty member, who then informed the college authorities about the issue. In the presence of the police and the students' parents, the three Muslim women were suspended until further notice and their phone was confiscated.
Twitter user Kalu Singh Chauhan, who has now been booked, allegedly tweeted an edited video uploaded on a YouTube channel called One India Kannada. Both Chauhan and One India Kannada have removed the videos from their respective pages.
In a tweet, Chauhan claimed that he downloaded the video from the YouTube channel – and so, "it's their fault".
The video was reportedly an edited version of an awareness video from Tamil Nadu.
The Udupi SP, on Tuesday, said:
Speaking to The Quint over the phone on Tuesday, the director of the institute Rashmi Krishna Prasad also said that there was no video leak, and added that the video was deleted by the three Muslim students in front of the Hindu girl who they filmed, as per her own admission.
"No video was circulated among anyone, unlike what is being said on social media. It is all wrong. It is being shared to tarnish the image of the institute as well as the future of the students," she added.
The Malpe Police, on Wednesday, also filed a suo-motu case against the three Muslim students as well as the college administration.
"The Malpe police station PSI has filed a suo-motu complaint against three female students and the college management board for the act of defaming a woman, the act of filming a private picture of a person, the act of failing to produce information and documents about the video of a student in the toilet, and its deletion," the police statement said.
It may be mentioned that Karnataka BJP leaders on Tuesday held a press conference in Bengaluru, demanding a detailed investigation into the issue.
The BJP Mahila Morcha also called for a statewide protest on 27 July, demanding that the police take action against the three Muslim students.
