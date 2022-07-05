Amravati: Accused Got Bike, Rs 10k to Kill Chemist; All 7 Suspects Held by NIA

Earlier, sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were applied against the accused, The Indian Express reported.

The seven accused are Muddasar Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Taufiq (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22), Yusuf Khan (32), and alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.

Irfan Shaikh was arrested on Saturday, 2 July and produced before a magistrate's court the following day, which remanded him to police custody still 7 July.

Further, the police are on the lookout for one more suspect Shamim Ahmed in connection with the case.

Umesh was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on 21 June. He died during treatment at hospital.