Elgar Parishad | 'We Knew': Gadling's Wife on 'Planted Evidence' Report

The report by Arsenal Consulting, released just a day after incarcerated activist Father Stan Swamy’s death, pointed out that the 'evidence' was planted on Gadling’s computer using a malware.



The malware that targeted Gadling's computer via emails also had several other Bhima-Koregaon accused, including Swamy and Sudha Bhardwaj, copied on the mails, the forensic agency claimed.

The report comes just months after similar claims were made for another arrested activist Rona Wilson, who is also believed to be a victim of the same hackers who targeted Gadling.

Speaking to The Quint about the report, legal expert Mihir Desai said, "These people have always said that these documents do not belong to them. They have never seen or written them. So, this report actually goes to show that what these people were saying is correct, neither did these documents originate in their computer nor were they ever seen by the accused."