‘NIA Offered Bail If I Joined RSS, Tortured Me’: Akhil Gogoi

Activist Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday, 23 March, penned a letter alleging physical and mental torture while he was in custody. He claimed that he was offered immediate bail by the National Investigations Agency (NIA) on the condition that he joined either the BJP or the RSS. Gogoi has been imprisoned ever since his involvement in the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protests.

The letter, which was released by Gogoi’s new political outfit Raijor Dal, said that the RTI activist was taken to Delhi on 18 December 2019 without the judicial permission, PTI reported.

“At the NIA headquarter, I was lodged in lockup no. 1 and was given only one dirty blanket. I slept on the floor in 3-4 degree celsius of temperature,” PTI quoted Gogoi’s letter.

According to the letter, the NIA officials offered the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader instant bail if he joined the RSS, PTI reported.