NIA Arrests Two Delhi-Based Accused in Connection With Mundra Port Drug Seizure

The narcotics were found concealed in an import consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan.

During the investigation, it was established that the smuggling of narcotics into India was carried out earlier as well by the same set of accused persons. These included offences registered by the DRI Delhi zonal unit wherein 16.105 kg of heroin was seized from a warehouse in Delhi.

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, 20.250 kg of heroin was seized. These two offences were also subsumed in the instant case as connected offences, NIA said.

(This article will be updated.)