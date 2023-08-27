Heavy Security in Haryana's Nuh Amid VHP's Yatra; Schools, Colleges Shut

Heavy security has been deployed in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 28 August, ahead of the Braj Mandal Yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) despite authorities denying permission for it.

On 13 August the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had given a call to resume the yatra on Monday, 28 August, which is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

The VHP had also asserted that there was no need to obtain permission to undertake religious events.